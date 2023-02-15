Ducks slow down in second period vs. Sabres to suffer another blowout loss

Tage Thompson scored his 36th goal of the season, Casey Mittelstadt had the go-ahead goal late in the second period and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-3 victory over the Ducks on Wednesday night.

Alex Tuch had a goal and two assists while Peyton Krebs, Dylan Cozens , Tyson Jost and Mittelstadt each had a goal and an assist for Buffalo, which trailed 3-2 in the second period before scoring five straight goals.

Zembus Girgensons also scored and Rasmus Dahlin and Jack Quinn each had two assists as the Sabres had 14 of their 18 skaters record at least one point. Eric Comrie stopped 19 shots.

“I liked the energy, pace, all five guys going in tandem and unison,” Buffalo coach Don Granato said. “It’s our third game back from nine days or 10 days off and it’s first time we felt like we got back into a rhythm.”

Anaheim defenseman Cam Fowler had the fourth two-goal game in his 13-year career, Kevin Shattenkirk had a goal and an assist while Derek Grant had two assists. Lukas Dostal made 37 saves for the Ducks, who have dropped three straight games while being outscored 20-8.

It is the second time this season and third time in franchise history Anaheim has had least three straight games where it has allowed at least six goals.

“We didn’t win any puck battles. We were a lot of poke and hope,” coach Dallas Eakins said.

Mittelstadt extended his point streak to three games with 1:57 remaining in the second period with a high wrist shot from the right faceoff circle that went past Dostal’s glove for his ninth of the season.

Mittelstadt and the Sabres’ third line ended up having a big night with two goals and four assists. Krebs tied it at 3 with a one-timer in front of the net after taking the feed from Quinn.

“It felt good to get those goals in right after they came up and had some good shifts. I feel like our line did that all night, we responded pretty well,“ Krebs said.

Thompson moved into third in the NHL in goals with a one-timer from the left faceoff circle off a pass by Dahlin. Thompson has 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in his last 19 games and has a goal in three of Buffalo’s four games since the All-Star break.