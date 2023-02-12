Advertisement
Hockey

Ducks implode in third period of blowout loss to Golden Knights

Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson blocks a shot by Vegas right wing Jonathan Marchessault.
Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson blocks a shot by Vegas right wing Jonathan Marchessault during the second period of the Ducks’ 7-2 loss Sunday.
(John Locher / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
LAS VEGAS — 

Seven Vegas players had two points and the Golden Knights scored five times in the third period Sunday to break open a one-goal game and best the Ducks 7-2, extending their winning streak to three games.

Michael Amadio, William Carrier, Jack Eichel, Phil Kessel and Shea Theodore each had a goal and an assist. Paul Cotter and Brett Howden added goal for Vegas. Reilly Smith and William Karlsson each had two assists.

Isac Lundestrom had a goal and an assist, and Frank Vatrano also scored for the Ducks. John Gibson finished with 32 saves.

Advertisement
Penguins players celebrate after Pierre-Olivier Joseph (73) scored during the first period Feb. 10, 2023, at Honda Center.

Hockey

Ducks get franchise-record 53 saves from John Gibson but are dominated by Penguins

Ducks goalie John Gibson made a franchise-record 53 saves, but Evgeni Malkin reached 1,200 career points and the Pittsburgh Penguins rolled to a 6-3 win.

After stumbling into the All-Star break at 1-5-2, the Knights have come out firing since then. They have outscored their last three opponents by a combined 17-4 to take a three-point lead in the Pacific Division.

The Knights outshot Anaheim 12-5 in the first period and dominated play nearly throughout. But they held just a 1-0 lead on Paul Cotter’s rebound goal 2:08 into the game.

The teams traded goals in the second period — Howden scoring for the Knights and Vatrano for the Ducks.

Anaheim nearly tied the score early in the third period, but Ryan Strome was stuffed on a breakaway by Knights goalie Adin Hill. With Logan Thompson week to week with a lower-body injury, Hill is Vegas’ starter for the near term, and he made 23 saves.

Then the Knights took over.

Theodore scored 6:40, Kessel at 8:11 and Eichel at 11:53 to make it 5-1.

Those goals not only helped ensure the Knights would continue their sudden hot play, but also handed the Ducks their second loss in a row after their best stretch of the season. They had gone 4-0-1 before losing to Pittsburgh on Friday and then Vegas.

Anaheim did add a goal when Lundestrom scored at 13:34. He also had the primary assist on the other Ducks goal.

Then Amadio and Carrier answered for Vegas.

Hockey
Advertisement