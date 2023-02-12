Ducks implode in third period of blowout loss to Golden Knights

Seven Vegas players had two points and the Golden Knights scored five times in the third period Sunday to break open a one-goal game and best the Ducks 7-2, extending their winning streak to three games.

Michael Amadio, William Carrier, Jack Eichel, Phil Kessel and Shea Theodore each had a goal and an assist. Paul Cotter and Brett Howden added goal for Vegas. Reilly Smith and William Karlsson each had two assists.

Isac Lundestrom had a goal and an assist, and Frank Vatrano also scored for the Ducks. John Gibson finished with 32 saves.

After stumbling into the All-Star break at 1-5-2, the Knights have come out firing since then. They have outscored their last three opponents by a combined 17-4 to take a three-point lead in the Pacific Division.

The Knights outshot Anaheim 12-5 in the first period and dominated play nearly throughout. But they held just a 1-0 lead on Paul Cotter’s rebound goal 2:08 into the game.

The teams traded goals in the second period — Howden scoring for the Knights and Vatrano for the Ducks.

Anaheim nearly tied the score early in the third period, but Ryan Strome was stuffed on a breakaway by Knights goalie Adin Hill. With Logan Thompson week to week with a lower-body injury, Hill is Vegas’ starter for the near term, and he made 23 saves.

Then the Knights took over.

Theodore scored 6:40, Kessel at 8:11 and Eichel at 11:53 to make it 5-1.

Those goals not only helped ensure the Knights would continue their sudden hot play, but also handed the Ducks their second loss in a row after their best stretch of the season. They had gone 4-0-1 before losing to Pittsburgh on Friday and then Vegas.

Anaheim did add a goal when Lundestrom scored at 13:34. He also had the primary assist on the other Ducks goal.

Then Amadio and Carrier answered for Vegas.