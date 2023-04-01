Ducks suffer seventh consecutive loss, get routed by Oilers

The Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl, who scored three goals, handles the puck against the Ducks’ Cam Fowler on Saturday night. Edmonton cruised to a 6-0 victory.

Leon Draisaitl scored three goals, Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Ducks 6-0 on Saturday night to clinch their fourth consecutive playoff berth.

Zach Hyman also had a goal and an assist, Darnell Nurse also scored and Mattias Ekholm had two assists to help Edmonton win its fourth straight game and earn at least a point for the 10th consecutive game (9-0-1). Jack Campbell stopped 36 shots for his 10th career shutout — and first since last April 26 against Detroit.

John Gibson was pulled in the third period after giving up five goals in 36 shots for the Ducks, who have lost seven straight games and nine of 10. Lukas Dostal came on and finished with eight saves.

Hyman deflected Mattias Ekholm’s long shot off Gibson and into the goal with 2:04 left in the first period to get the Oilers on the scoreboard. It was his 34th goal of the season.

Draisaitl got a pass from Evander Kane, skated in and lifted a backhander into the top right corner to double Edmonton’s lead at 2:03 of the second period.

Nurse fired a shot from the slot through Gibson’s five-hole for his 11th goal of the season at 5:05 to make it 3-0.

After McDavid’s point shot hit Hyman, standing on the left doorstep, the puck landed on the right side and Draisaitl quickly knocked it in for a power-play goal with 8:16 left in the middle period.

McDavid scored his NHL-leading 62nd goal to make it 5-0 at 4:25 of the third, and Draisaitl completed his second hat trick of the season and seventh of his career with about five minutes remaining.

Up next

Ducks: At Calgary on Sunday night to finish a three-game trip.

Oilers: At the Kings on Tuesday night to open a four-game trip.