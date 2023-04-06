Kings unable to recover from slow start in loss to Golden Knights

Kings right wing Arthur Kaliyev (34) skates against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the third period on Thursday in Las Vegas.

The Vegas Golden Knights scored four goals on their first six shots and took a major step toward clinching the Pacific Division and the top seed in the Western Conference with a 5-2 victory over the Kings on Thursday night.

The third line shined for the Knights with Phil Kessel, Ivan Barbashev and Chandler Stephenson each finishing with a goal and an assist. Vegas’ other two goals came from Nicolas Roy and Jonathan Marchessault.

Laurent Brossoit, competing to be the Knights’ starting goalie in the playoffs, made 30 saves and remained unbeaten in regulation this season at 5-0-3.

Anze Kopitar and Vladislav Gavrikov scored for the Kings.

The Knights, 11-2-2 in their past 15 games, have 106 points to lead Edmonton by three and the Kings by six in the Pacific with three games to go. Vegas also is six points clear of Dallas out of the Central Division.

The Kings appeared to strike first, but Quinton Byfield’s goal at 2:33 was challenged by Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy. Officials reviewed the play and ruled the Kings were offside.

The Knights scored just 21 seconds later on Kessel’s wraparound. Ivan Barbashev soon after scored off a sensational pass from Stephenson, who about two minutes later scored himself to make it 3-0. The mooring came off the net on Stephenson’s goal, but officials ruled after video review the Kings were responsible for it coming off.

Roy’s power-play goal with 8:37 left in the first gave the Knights a 4-0 lead within the first 11:23.

Marchessault’s goal 1:02 into the second period chased Kings goalie Joonas Korpisalo, who was replaced by Pheonix Copley. Kopitar and Gavrikov answered to bring the Kings to within 5-2 entering the final period.

Copley saved all 22 shots he faced.