Kings’ season ends in Game 6 playoff loss to the Edmonton Oilers

Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson skates in front of Oilers players after a goal by Edmonton’s Klim Kostin in the second period in Game 6 of the Western Conference quarterfinals Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

For the second straight year, the Kings suffered a season-ending loss to the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, falling 5-4 in Game 6 at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night.

Kailer Yamamoto scored the go-ahead goal with just over three minutes left in the third quarter.

Edmonton will play the Pacific Division champion Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference semifinals. Vegas defeated the Winnipeg Jets in five games to reach the second round.

Klim Kostin scored twice and NHL scoring champion Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist for Edmonton. Art Ross Trophy runner-up Leon Draisaitl also had a goal for the Oilers. Evan Bouchard and Vincent Desharnais each had two assists.

Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists for the Kings. Sean Durzi and Adrian Kempe also scored for the Kings and Viktor Arvidsson had two assists.

Philip Danault scored a shorthanded goal for the Kings in the third when he intercepted a pass by Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner.

The Kings fell to the Oilers in seven games during their first-round series last year.

This is a developing story. The Times will have more on the Kings soon.