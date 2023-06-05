Kings hired him to replace Bob Miller. Now he’s out as L.A. combines broadcasts
The Kings announced Monday that they will not renew the contract of TV play-by-play announcer Alex Faust, as the hockey team combines its TV and radio broadcasts “due to current and ever-changing dynamics surrounding the broadcasting landscape.”
Faust confirmed he would not return as the Kings try to find a new broadcast partner after the team’s deal with Bally Sports expired. He was hired to replace legendary announcer Bob Miller in 2017 after Miller retired following a 44-year Hall of Fame broadcasting career with the Kings.
“As many of you are no doubt aware, the regional sports TV business is in serious distress, and Los Angeles is one of the many markets affected,” Faust wrote on Twitter. “The team is currently without a TV rightsholder partner for next season, and I was told my role was a casualty of the current climate.”
Longtime radio play-by-play announcer Nick Nickson and longtime TV color analyst Jim Fox will keep those roles for the new TV/radio simulcast, with former radio color analyst Daryl Evans serving as an on-air personality. Additional roles will be announced at a later date, the team stated.
Elliott: Why a Vegas-Florida Stanley Cup Final is a realization of NHL’s Sun Belt-driven dreams
As the Stanley Cup Final between Vegas and Florida begins, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is seeing the realization of his Sun Belt-driven dreams.
“The L.A. Kings sincerely thank Alex Faust for representing the organization and our community with dignity and class over the last six years,” the team said in a statement. “Alex is an extremely talented and passionate broadcaster with a bright future in the NHL and sports on the whole. We wish him the utmost success in the years ahead.
“We welcome Nick Nickson and Daryl Evans to their latest roles and look forward to their continued contributions and expertise. Along with Jim Fox, the veteran trio will form the core of an experienced and formidable broadcast team that will serve our audience well.”
The Ducks, who had the best odds to win the NHL lottery, instead earn the second pick, missing out on Connor Bedard, who could be a generational player.
Times staff writer Bill Shaikin contributed to this report.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.