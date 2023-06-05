Advertisement
Hockey

Kings hired him to replace Bob Miller. Now he’s out as L.A. combines broadcasts

Broadcaster Alex Faust speaks prior to a hockey game.
Alex Faust will not return after six years as the Kings’ TV play-by-play announcer.
(Will Navarro / NHLI via Getty Images)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
The Kings announced Monday that they will not renew the contract of TV play-by-play announcer Alex Faust, as the hockey team combines its TV and radio broadcasts “due to current and ever-changing dynamics surrounding the broadcasting landscape.”

Faust confirmed he would not return as the Kings try to find a new broadcast partner after the team’s deal with Bally Sports expired. He was hired to replace legendary announcer Bob Miller in 2017 after Miller retired following a 44-year Hall of Fame broadcasting career with the Kings.

“As many of you are no doubt aware, the regional sports TV business is in serious distress, and Los Angeles is one of the many markets affected,” Faust wrote on Twitter. “The team is currently without a TV rightsholder partner for next season, and I was told my role was a casualty of the current climate.”

Longtime radio play-by-play announcer Nick Nickson and longtime TV color analyst Jim Fox will keep those roles for the new TV/radio simulcast, with former radio color analyst Daryl Evans serving as an on-air personality. Additional roles will be announced at a later date, the team stated.

“The L.A. Kings sincerely thank Alex Faust for representing the organization and our community with dignity and class over the last six years,” the team said in a statement. “Alex is an extremely talented and passionate broadcaster with a bright future in the NHL and sports on the whole. We wish him the utmost success in the years ahead.

“We welcome Nick Nickson and Daryl Evans to their latest roles and look forward to their continued contributions and expertise. Along with Jim Fox, the veteran trio will form the core of an experienced and formidable broadcast team that will serve our audience well.”

Times staff writer Bill Shaikin contributed to this report.

Hockey
Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.

