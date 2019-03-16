Kings equipment manager Darren Granger has been steady presence on bench for nearly 2,000 games

As the Kings’ equipment manager, Granger leaves no detail forgotten, even in delirium. He’s the caretaker of their tools of the trade, and a behind-the-scenes rock through Cup conquests and franchise lows. He’s usually the first person players see when they show up at the rink, and the last person they see when they leave the locker room after the game. Saturday will mark Granger’s 2,000th game, his steady presence as much a part of the Kings as the jerseys on their backs.