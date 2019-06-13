Former Kings player and GM Dave Taylor finally gets to lift the Stanley Cup

Taylor got as close as the 1993 Final as a player with the Kings, a five-game loss to the Montreal Canadiens that stings Kings players to this day. As Kings general manager, Taylor put many of the pieces in place for their 2012 Cup team, such as the selections of Anze Kopitar, Dustin Brown and Jonathan Quick in the draft. But Taylor joined the St. Louis organization in 2010 and did not get his name on the 2012 Cup.