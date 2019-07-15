Ducks hire Kevin Dineen as a minor league coach

Kevin Dineen was hired Monday as coach of the Ducks’ minor league affiliate San Diego Gulls.
Dineen returns to the organization after he was coach of former affiliate Portland, where he briefly coached Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry. Dineen is a former coach of the Florida Panthers and became a highly regarded assistant coach the previous five seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks.
“I’m thrilled to return to the Anaheim Ducks organization and join one of the flagship franchises in the American Hockey League,” Dineen said in a release. “Player development has always been a priority in the organization, and it was with great satisfaction to see so many AHL players go on to win the Stanley Cup in 2007. I look forward to continue a culture of developing NHL players here in San Diego.”
Dineen replaces Dallas Eakins, who was hired last month as Ducks coach. Eakins took the Gulls to the Western Conference finals last season. A former NHL player, Dineen played more than 1,100 games for five teams. He coached the Canada’s women’s team to a gold medal at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics and the men’s national team to bronze at the 2014 Under-18 World Championship.