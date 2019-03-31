Austin Wagner gives Kings a boost in 3-2 overtime victory over Chicago

It was Wagner’s 12th goal in 58 games, which closely mirrors Kovalchuk’s 14 goals in 60 games. Wagner said he’s allowed himself to enjoy this season, but he frames in the bigger picture. In this case, it was a win because of Michael Amadio’s score with 4:15 remaining in regulation on a snapped shot to the left side of the net, and Drew Doughty’s winner on a slap shot on a four-on-three overtime power play to make the Kings 4-1-1 in their last six games.