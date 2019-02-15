Kings falter in third period before losing in shootout to Canucks

It wasn’t the ideal start in the Kings’ first home game in more than three weeks. They liked the majority of a 3-2-1 trip, but Desjardins decided change was in order and put Tyler Toffoli at right wing on his No. 1 line, moving Dustin Brown to the second line with Amadio and Brendan Leipsic. Dion Phaneuf sat out for the second time in four games as part of Desjardins’ rotation on the back third of the defense.