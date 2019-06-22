Kings get a scorer, Ducks defensive help during second day of NHL draft

The Kings landed a super-scorer in the Uzbekistan-born Kaliyev, who racked up 51 goals and 51 assists in 67 games with the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League. He was the 11th ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting, and some mock drafts had him as a first-round pick. But he’s been dogged by the consistency and competitive questions. Blake said he got good reports on him and said, “you score 50 goals, I’m not sure you can do that without competing.” Mark Yannetti, director of amateur scouting, said the reward trumped the risk at No.33.