Kings' leaders struggle to come up with answers for team's hardships

“Sometimes I feel like I’m just running out of things to say to try to get us going,” Doughty said. “But that’s how you become a better leader. When you go through times like this you learn how to get the most out of your teammates, the most out of yourself and the most out of your team. It’s been a learning process for me my entire career to become a leader, and I think I’m getting better at, but I still think I’ve got a lot more room to improve.”