Kings trade Jake Muzzin to Toronto

In the first step of an expected overhaul, the Kings parted ways Monday with one of their best pieces in defenseman Jake Muzzin.
The Kings traded Muzzin to the Toronto Maple Leafs for a first-round draft pick this year, forward prospect Carl Grundstrom and defenseman Sean Durzi. Muzzin had been rumored to be dealt as the Kings look to move out older players and transition into the future as they sit in last place in the Western Conference during the All-Star break and bye week.
Muzzin, 29, was perhaps the team’s best, most consistent defender this season as he played a physical style and shutdown role in the second pairing with Alec Martinez. He partnered with Drew Doughty during the Kings’ 2014 Stanley Cup run.
“We feel this trade was necessary for the future of the organization,” general manager Rob Blake said in a statement. “Moving Jake was not easy as he has been a key player for us and a significant part of our most historic and memorable achievements. We are grateful for his contributions to the Kings and we wish him the best of luck in the future.”
The Kings will not retain any of Muzzin’s $4-million annual salary, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic. Muzzin’s contract runs through next season. He immediately gives Toronto a top-four pairing defenseman for its playoff run.
Grundstrom will be assigned to minor league Ontario, according to the Kings. The 21-year-old Swede was a second-round pick in 2016 and has 13 goals and 29 points in 42 games with the Toronto Marlies this season. Grundstrom led all American Hockey League rookies in playoff scoring last season.
Durzi, 20, was a second-round pick in 2018. He plays for the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League in Canada.