Development coach Dusty Imoo has been integral in keeping the Kings' goalies in the game

“That’s a strong point of this organization,” Desjardins said. “Jack’s a much better goaltender then when I had him before [with the Texas Stars], and you have to give those guys lots of credit. Bill is such a professional. He has a really good game plan for his goaltenders. I coached Dusty way back, and he was one of the first guys to get Jack going in the right direction, and he’s done a good job.”