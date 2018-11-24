Willie Desjardins will face his former team when the Kings take on Vancouver

That might qualify as the understatement of the season. Desjardins was aware of what he signed up for but the Kings are leaking from all areas. They own the NHL’s worst power play with a 12.7% success rate and remain last at 2.05 goals per game overall. Their top-ranked penalty-killing unit from last season is 25th, with eight goals allowed in the last five games thanks to a three-goal performance by the Colorado Avalanche’s No.1-ranked unit on Wednesday.