Kings defenseman Derek Forbort turns out to be the perfect complement to Drew Doughty

Update: The Kings look to build off a 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins as they start a three-game trip against Central Division teams. Ilya Kovalchuk hasn’t scored since his two-goal performance against the San Jose Sharks on Dec.22, a span of 10 games, but he is getting more chances with increased playing time. He played 20 minutes, 53 seconds on Saturday, his third-most this season. Minnesota won the first two games of the season series by a combined score of 7-2, with six players scoring. Jack Campbell stopped 43 of 47 shots in the two games for the Kings. This is the third straight game the Kings will play a team that is on the second of back-to-back games.