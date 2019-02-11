Kings' Ilya Kovalchuk is silent on whether he'd be open to a trade

Kovalchuk has recognized the mediocre season for the Kings. They are in second-to-last place in the Western Conference, even after a 6-2-2 record in their last 10 games. Kovalchuk hasn’t commented on whether he could be open to a trade, and that seems tricky given his three-year contract worth $6.25 million per season. Kovalchuk, who turns 36 in April, has a no-move clause for the first two years and can provide a list of seven possible trade destinations in the final year, according to the website CapFriendly.