Adrian Kempe salvaging his season for the Kings after scoring slump

Kempe’s upswing is a good sign for a third-year forward who has received a crash course in consistency in the NHL. He went scoreless in the final 33 games of last season, which overshadowed the smaller aspects of his game that he did well. He thrives with his speed down the middle and on the forecheck, and it helps lately to have on his wing Grundstrom, a power forward whose style already draws comparisons to Dustin Brown.