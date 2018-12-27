Advertisement

Up next for the Kings: Thursday vs. Arizona

Dec 26, 2018 | 4:50 PM
Kings right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) is congratulated by teammates after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime against the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Joe Buglewicz / Associated Press)

KINGS VS. ARIZONA

When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

On the air: TV: FSW; Radio: iHeartRadio

Update: The Kings will go for four straight wins for the first time since an eight-game win streak last December. Their overtime win Sunday was their NHL-leading 36th since the three-on-three format was implemented in 2015-16. Michael Amadio, Daniel Brickley and Sean Walker are expected to be returned to the Kings after they were loaned to Ontario during the Christmas break. The Coyotes have lost five of seven in December. They could start Darcy Kuemper, who is 7-2-2 in his career at Staples Center, playing for the Kings, Arizona and Minnesota Wild. Adin Hill allowed one goal against the Kings on Dec. 4.
