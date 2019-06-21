Carlos Vela and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are among the MLS All-Star fan selections

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Jonathan dos Santos of the Galaxy join LAFC’s Carlos Vela and Walker Zimmerman and seven other players as the first announced members of the 2019 MLS All-Star team.
The group, officially known as the 2019 MLS All-Star Fan XI, was selected by fans and will be among the players to represent the MLS in the All-Star game against La Liga champions Atletico de Madrid on July 31 in Orlando, Fla.
The rest of the MLS All-Star roster will be announced at a later date and will include two commissioners’ picks and other players selected by coach James O’Connor of Orlando City SC.
Other players voted in by fans include D.C. United’s Wayne Rooney, Sporting Kansas City’s Graham Zusi, Orlando City SC’s Nani and four from Atlanta United: Ezequiel Barco, Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez, Brad Guzan and Leandro Gonzalez Pirez.