Patrick Mahomes not allowed to play basketball after Chiefs GM sees viral video

Patrick Mahomes needs to find a new hobby.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback might have some extra time on his hands since the NFL season ended, but he won’t be allowed to spend it playing basketball.
Not after Chiefs general manager Brett Veach saw this video, which has been circulating on social media this week:
Yep, that’s the newly crowned NFL MVP making multiple spin moves as he drives the basket in what appears to be a pickup basketball game.
“As soon as I saw it, it probably took me about two seconds to call his agent and tell him that was a big no-no,” Veach said on Kansas City’s WHB-AM on Thursday.
In a news conference later in the day, Veach said he had "a lighthearted discussion" with Mahomes about the clip.
"I just said, 'Hey, man, you're breaking a lot of ankles out there. Just make sure you don't break your own. I don't think we need that,'" Veach said.
Mahomes took the NFL by storm in 2018 after becoming the Chiefs’ starting quarterback in his second year in the league. He became only the third player to pass for 50 touchdowns, and his 5,097 yards were second this year to Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger (5,129).
He also led the Chiefs to the AFC championship game, which they lost in overtime to eventual Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.
So imagine the reaction of Veach and the rest of Chiefs Kingdom to seeing the face of the franchise going hard on the basketball court.
"With Pat, everything he does is so competitive,” Veach said during the radio interview. “He actually was in the office yesterday and we were joking about it. He was just shooting around, and all of a sudden it turns into a spin move and juking guys out. He doesn't have that filter in his mind to just have fun and not take everything so competitively."
He added: “The Kingdom can rest assured that we have that under control — no more basketball for Pat.”