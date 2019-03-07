Baseball helps Clayton Kershaw shine spotlight on battle against child sex trafficking

“That’s the biggest challenge,” he said. “When you go somewhere and come back, it’s so easy to get wrapped up in your routine again. You know, just like out of sight, out of mind. You have to fight to not let that happen. You can’t become calloused to what’s going on because regardless of if you’re here in nice hotels playing baseball in great cities, those kids are still going through what they’re going through. That’s not going to change. Right now, I feel like my role is being an ambassador for them and trying to get the word out and trying to get as many people knowledgeable about that as I can. But maybe I will be a little more hands-on when I’m done” playing.