Top five issues Dodgers face during spring training

The Dodgers traded Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp, but still have an outfield surplus. They signed A.J. Pollock to play center field and employ four left-handed-hitting outfielders — Cody Bellinger, Alex Verdugo, Andrew Toles and Joc Pederson — who will compete for playing time in the corner outfield spots. Roberts said the plan is for Bellinger to play every day; he’ll take the bulk of his reps in right field while also bouncing to first base and center field. The other three will likely compete for the remaining at-bats and time in left field.