Clippers Billboard Guy is an example of why Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant might come

It is this slow shift in perception that has led Clippers owner Steve Ballmer to pour his riches into the team while working on plans to build a new arena in Inglewood. It is this shift that he hopes will help convince the likes of Leonard and Durant that the franchise is finally for real. One of his biggest selling points occurred this spring, when Clippers passion reached a peak as a scrappy team that should have been in the lottery pushed the Golden State Warriors to six games in the first round of the playoffs.