College basketball: Illinois upsets No. 13 Maryland; Duke, Virginia win big

No. 24 Iowa State 87, at No. 20 Mississippi 73: Talen Horton-Tucker scored 23 points, Lindell Wigginton had 18 and the Cyclones cruised to the win in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Iowa State (15-5) put on an offensive show, making 13 straight shots during the second half to turn a tight game into a relatively easy victory. The Cyclones shot 69.1 percent from the field, including nearly 77 percent in the second half.