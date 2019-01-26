College basketball: Illinois upsets No. 13 Maryland; Duke, Virginia win big

Ayo Dosunmu scored 20 points, Tevian Jones had 18 and Illinois beat No. 13 Maryland 78-67 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
Andres Feliz had 15 points and the Fighting Illini (6-14, 2-7 Big Ten) snapped a two-game skid by handing the Terrapins their second straight conference loss.
Bruno Fernando led Maryland (16-5, 7-3) with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Anthony Cowan Jr. had 18 points and Jalen Smith had 11.
The Terrapins led by 11 during the first half, but Illinois pulled within 34-30 at the break after Dosunmu scored all the Illini's points on a 9-2 run.
Illinois hit four 3-pointers in a span of 1:27 early in the second half — including two by Trent Frazier — to take a 42-40 lead. Maryland ran off seven straight points, Illinois countered with six consecutive to regain the lead, then Maryland used a 10-4 run for a 57-52 advantage.
Illinois responded with a 10-2 spurt, capped by Jones' fourth 3 of the game with 4:49 left, and the Illini kept their poise rom there. Feliz made five free throws and Dosunmu had a fast-break layup and hit two other layups to extend the lead to 72-63.
at No. 2 Duke 66, Georgia Tech 53: RJ Barrett had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and the Blue Devils pulled away for the win during point guard Tre Jones' return to the lineup.
Zion Williamson added 22 points to help the Blue Devils (17-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their third straight and 12th in a row in the series with Georgia Tech. Duke finished a season-worst two of 21 from three-point range but hit 52 percent from the field in the second half to win its lowest-scoring game of the year.
Abdoulaye Gueye had 14 points and Michael Devoe added 11 for the Yellow Jackets (11-9, 3-4), who have lost four of six but threw a scare into Duke for most of the day. Georgia Tech led 38-31 when Gueye banked in a jumper with just under 16 minutes remaining.
No. 3 Virginia 82, at Notre Dame 55: De'Andre Hunter scored 19 points to lead five players in double figures as the Cavaliers won easily. Junior guard Kyle Guy, Indiana's 2016 Mr. Basketball at Lawrence Central near Indianapolis, scored 15 points, all in the first half on 6-of-8 shooting. Virginia (18-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) earned their second straight victory since a 72-70 loss at Duke on Jan. 19.
John Mooney had his ACC-leading 12th double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds for struggling Notre Dame (11-9), which dropped its fourth in a row and fell deeper into the ACC cellar at 1-6.
No. 12 Marquette 87, at Xavier 82: Markus Howard scored 19 of his 31 points down the stretch to help rally the Eagles to their seventh consecutive win. Joey Hauser added 21 points and Sam Hauser had 20 to help Marquette (18-3, 7-1 Big East) overcome Xavier's best offensive showing of the season.
After the Musketeers (11-10, 3-5) pulled ahead 58-47 with 14 minutes left, Howard hit a pair of baskets that started the comeback. His long 3-pointer put Marquette ahead 79-71 with 1:59 left, and his two free throws with 9.1 seconds left closed it out. Paul Scruggs scored 21 points for Xavier, and Tyrique Jones matched his career high with 21 points and 11 rebounds.
No. 24 Iowa State 87, at No. 20 Mississippi 73: Talen Horton-Tucker scored 23 points, Lindell Wigginton had 18 and the Cyclones cruised to the win in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Iowa State (15-5) put on an offensive show, making 13 straight shots during the second half to turn a tight game into a relatively easy victory. The Cyclones shot 69.1 percent from the field, including nearly 77 percent in the second half.
Ole Miss (14-5) pulled within 43-42 on Terence Davis' tip-in early in the second half but never took the lead. The Rebels didn't shoot very well, connecting on just 36 percent of their shots from the field, but their biggest downfall was a nonexistent defense that provided the Cyclones with ample open shots.
at No. 21 N.C. State 69, Clemson 67: Braxton Beverly made a three-pointer to beat the buzzer, capping the Wolfpack's rally in the final seconds. North Carolina State (16-4, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed by six with 26.5 seconds left, but the Tigers missed four straight free throws to keep the door ajar. After Marcquise Reed missed two free throws with 7.5 seconds left, the Wolfpack strolled right through it.
C.J. Bryce got the rebound and pushed upcourt with no timeouts, then turned back to find Beverly for a three-pointer on what had otherwise been a quiet day for the sophomore. Reed scored 19 points for the Tigers (11-8, 1-5) but missed four straight free throws in the final 15 seconds.