College basketball: No. 3 Virginia rallies in second half to beat No. 18 Louisville

The Cavaliers (24-2, 12-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed early in the second half before regrouping to hold the Cardinals (18-10, 9-6) to 6 of 30 from the field (20 percent) and 31% shooting overall. Virginia also found its offense, shooting 59% and using a 12-1 run over 4:36 for a 55-48 lead it stretched to 12 for its fourth consecutive victory.