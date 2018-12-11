Stephen Curry gets invite to NASA space center after expressing doubt about moon landings

Stephen Curry does not believe humans have ever been to the moon, and he said so on a recent podcast.
That public skepticism has earned him an invite to Johnson Space Center in Houston, where NASA hopes to provide enough evidence of lunar landings to change the mind of the Golden State Warriors superstar.
Curry appeared as a guest on the Dec. 9 episode of the Ringer’s “Winging It” podcast. In the middle of a wide-ranging discussion, the two-time NBA MVP threw out the following question:
"We ever been to the moon?"
Some of the others on the podcast immediately answered, “No.”
Curry responded: "They're going to come get us, I don't think so either. Sorry, I don't want to start conspiracies."
A spokesman for NASA, which put people on the moon numerous times in the late 1960s and early 1970s, later offered this friendly rebuttal/history lesson/invitation in response:
“We’d love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab at our Johnson Space Center in Houston, perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the Rockets. We have hundreds of pounds of moon rocks stored there, and the Apollo mission control. During his visit, he can see firsthand what we did 50 years ago, as well as what we’re doing now to go back to the moon in the coming years, but this time to stay.”