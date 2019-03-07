Dodgers lose to Indians 6-1

The Dodgers fall to the Cleveland Indians 6-1 on Wednesday. They are 4-3 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: The Dodgers scored their only run in the fourth inning when David Freese doubled to left-center field and Enrique Hernandez doubled to right. Veteran infielder Brad Miller, signed to a minor league deal last week, singled to right in the seventh, his first at-bat as a Dodger. Former Dodger Hanley Ramirez hit a run-scoring single in the fourth for the Indians, and Oscar Mercado hit a solo homer off Dodgers left-hander Caleb Ferguson in the seventh.
ON THE MOUND: Left-hander Rich Hill gave up one run and three hits in three innings, striking out four and walking none. “His fastball had life, and his curve had good shape,” manager Dave Roberts said. Closer Kenley Jansen, in his second spring outing, gave up one hit and struck out two in a scoreless fifth. His first five cut-fastballs hit 88-89 mph. His last nine hit 91-92 mph with good movement, and one two-seam fastball touched 94 mph. Yimi Garcia gave up two hits in a scoreless sixth. Joe Kelly was scheduled to pitch but was pushed back a day.
EXTRA BASES: Cody Bellinger hit a sharp line drive off the glove hand of Indians starter Mike Clevinger in the second, but Clevinger stayed in the game and completed three innings. Catcher Russell Martin, sidelined since Feb. 26 because of a lower-back injury, caught Walker Buehler’s bullpen workout Wednesday and hopes to resume swinging in the next few days. Roberts said the team will make its first cuts this week.
UP NEXT: The Dodgers will play the Angels at Tempe Diablo Stadium at noon PST on Thursday. Right-hander Ross Stripling is scheduled to start for the Dodgers against Angels right-hander Felix Pena. Radio: 570.