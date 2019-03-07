Dodgers lose to Indians 6-1

ON THE MOUND: Left-hander Rich Hill gave up one run and three hits in three innings, striking out four and walking none. “His fastball had life, and his curve had good shape,” manager Dave Roberts said. Closer Kenley Jansen, in his second spring outing, gave up one hit and struck out two in a scoreless fifth. His first five cut-fastballs hit 88-89 mph. His last nine hit 91-92 mph with good movement, and one two-seam fastball touched 94 mph. Yimi Garcia gave up two hits in a scoreless sixth. Joe Kelly was scheduled to pitch but was pushed back a day.