Dodgers find themselves carrying Clayton Kershaw to victory more often

Asked whether he derived any satisfaction from the team’s record in games he has started, he replied, “I don’t know. It’s kind of a double-edge sword a little bit just because it could mean you’ve pitched really well but it’s that whole thing about a win as a starter. It’s not that big of a deal, but if your team wins, ultimately, that’s why you play the game, right? I don’t know. It’s a misleading stat sometimes.”