Dodgers' bullpen strategy implodes in loss to the Mets

Dave Roberts was like a puppet-master in the seventh inning Tuesday night, furiously tugging the strings of the Dodgers bullpen until all the lines got crossed and his marionettes collapsed in a heap.
The manager’s third pitching change of the inning left him with what he thought was a favorable matchup, even with the bases loaded and one out: Dodgers left-hander and ground-ball specialist Scott Alexander against left-handed-hitting Michael Conforto.
The move backfired spectacularly. Alexander caught too much of the plate with a 93-mph sinker, and Conforto drove it over the left-center-field wall for his first career grand slam, snapping a tie score and pushing the New York Mets toward a 7-3 victory before 45,713 in Dodger Stadium.
The two starting pitchers—left-handers Rich Hill of the Dodgers and Steven Matz of the Mets—dueled to a draw through six innings, Hill allowing two runs and six hits, striking out six and walking one and Matz giving up two runs and four hits, striking out six and walking three.
With the score tied 2-2 and Hill’s pitch count at 104, Roberts turned to right-hander Yimi Garcia to start the seventh. Adeiny Hechavarria led off with an eight-pitch walk. When Aaron Altherr, who bats right-handed, was announced as a pinch-hitter, Roberts pulled Garcia for right-hander Dylan Floro.
Altherr walked to put two on. Amed Rosario dropped a sacrifice bunt toward third that Floro fielded cleanly, but the pitcher’s throw to first was low and popped out of Max Muncy’s glove for an error, loading the bases with no outs.
Floro struck out J.D. Davis with an elevated 95-mph fastball. On came Alexander to face Conforto, whose opposite-field slam gave the Mets a 6-2 lead and sent the Dodgers toward their third loss in 13 games.
Ross Stripling replaced Alexander after the homer and gave up a double to Pete Alonso and a walk to Wilson Ramos before getting Todd Frazier to ground into an inning-ending double play.
In all, five Dodgers relievers gave up five runs on a homer, two doubles and five walks in three innings. The Mets won despite going two for 20 with runners in scoring position.
Dodgers catcher Will Smith had an eventful major league debut, smoking a 104-mph one-hopper off the glove of Rosario, the Mets shortstop, in the second for his first big-league hit, doubling to left-center and scoring in the seventh and throwing out Carlos Gomez attempting to steal second in the sixth.
Smith scored on Matt Beaty’s pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh to make it 6-3, and the Dodgers had slugger Cody Bellinger up with two on and two out, representing the tying run. But Bellinger, who hit a two-run homer in the third, flied out to left to end the inning.
The Mets took a 1-0 lead in the third on three singles, two of which rolled about 45 feet each. Matz led off with a squibber down the third-base line that Justin Turner couldn’t make a bare-hand grab of. Matz was credited with a hit.
Rosario singled sharply to left. Davis flied to the warning track in right field that was deep enough to advance Matz to third, even with the strong-armed Bellinger making the catch. Conforto followed with a check-swing tapper to third.
Turner charged and fielded the ball cleanly, but his off-balance throw home was a little wide, giving Matz just enough of an opening to slide into the plate before Smith’s tag.
Matz got the first two outs of the bottom of the fourth before walking David Freese. He got ahead of Bellinger with two strikes but hung an 0-and-2, 78-mph curve that Bellinger crushed to right-center field for his 20th homer of the season and a 2-1 lead.
It was also Bellinger’s seventh homer in 67 at-bats against left-handed pitchers this season. Bellinger had six homers in 186 at-bats against lefties in 2018.
That Dodgers’ advantage disappeared five pitches into the top of the fourth, when Frazier drove a 1-and-2 fastball on the outer half of the plate over the wall in left-center for his third homer of the season and a 1-1 tie.