ESPN apologizes for playing 'Dixie' with Civil War-themed Andrew Luck graphic during wild card game

ESPN has apologized Sunday for taking the Andrew Luck-Civil War theme too far during its Saturday broadcast of the Indianapolis Colts-Houston Texans wild card playoff game.
A graphic depicting the Colts quarterback as a Civil War officer — taking a cue from a popular Twitter parody account — was shown during the game with the Confederate anthem “Dixie” playing in the background.
After an uproar on social media over the racial insensitivity of the musical choice, ESPN spokesman Josh Krulewitz issued an apology Sunday through Sporting News.
“It was a mistake to use this song,” Krulewitz stated. “We regret having done so and we apologize."
Sporting News also reports that “Dixie” was added to the piece at the last minute by a staffer in the production truck after the piece had been initially approved, adding that the network had addressed the issue with the responsible employee.
The graphic itself was also kind of odd, showing Luck in Union blue but his linemen wearing the colors of both sides.
The graphic, with “Dixie,” remained on ESPN’s NFL social accounts as late as Sunday evening, according to USA Today, but has since been removed.