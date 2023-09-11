A 9/11 sports bet on New York teams? DraftKings apologizes for ‘Never Forget’ parlay

The DraftKings sportsbook has apologized after attempting to make a connection between betting on New York teams to win and the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Popular sportsbook DraftKings has apologized for offering a parlay option that apparently sought to capitalize on the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

Nearly 3,000 people died on Sept. 11, 2001, when four passenger planes were hijacked and three were crashed into U.S. buildings (the twin towers of New York’s World Trade Center and the Pentagon near Washington, D.C.).

On Sunday, the Boston-based DraftKings fantasy sports and sports betting company offered a wagering promotion called “Never Forget,” which attempted to make some sort of connection between the anniversary of the tragic event and betting for New York sports teams to win their games that day.

DraftKings gave +651 odds to bettors who chose the Mets to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Yankees to defeat the Boston Red Sox and the Jets to win over the Buffalo Bills as a package deal.

“Bet these New York teams to win tonight on 9/11,” read the promotion that has since been removed (but can still be seen via screenshots on social media).

In a statement sent to The Times and other media outlets, DraftKings apologized for the misstep.

“We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11,” the statement read. “We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the families of those who were directly affected.”

The company did not respond to further questions from The Times regarding the promotion.