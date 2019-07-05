Frank Meza, 70-year-old marathoner accused of cheating, found dead in L.A. River

“Doc Meza had such a positive impact on so many of our lives,” said Scott Dominguez, who ran for Loyola High in the mid-1990s and is now an L.A. County deputy district attorney. “We will always remember him as our coach, mentor, friend and an incredible runner. He inspired all of us to be our best during workouts, races and in life. He gave us so much, and never asked for anything in return.”