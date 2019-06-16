At the Mexico vs. Cuba Gold Cup game, it's all about the pre-match entertainment

The CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Mexico and Cuba at the Rose Bowl on Saturday provided fans with plenty of means for entertainment well before the opening whistle.
While soccer — or futbol — was the main attraction, fans used the occasion to tailgate and showcase their team loyalties. As is usually the case, dancing and food were the pregame stars of the show. And because this is Southern California, an overwhelming majority of the tailgaters were Mexico supporters.
Here’s a look at some of the festivities that went down before Saturday’s matches:
For Mexico supporter group Pasion 1927, practicing the classic tune “Cielito Lindo” before hitting the stands is a must.