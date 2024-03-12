Mexico national soccer team to play New Zealand at Rose Bowl

An aerial view of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The Mexican national team will face New Zealand at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 7. The game will fall during a FIFA international match window, meaning Mexico will be able to call up its best players for the match.

When Mexico and New Zealand met in Pasadena in March 2010, the game drew a crowd of 90,526, largest-ever for a MexTour match. Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and Carlos Vela scored goals in that game, which ended in a 2-0 Mexico win.

Tickets for the September match will go on sale at a later date.