Today’s activist-athletes have an emotional core: Trayvon Martin

In his hourlong exchange with President Obama, Curry talked about the importance of using his platform to support young men of color, particularly those who weren’t as fortunate as he was to have a father present in his life. He also spoke about how his Warrior teammates also used their platform to give back in the Oakland area where they worked but also in the communities they’re from. Again, black athletes giving back is not unusual. It’s the manner in which so many have decided to take on the fight for equality — straight on — that marks a significant departure from the brand-first consciousness that used to define them.