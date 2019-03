A: It's an honor for a former president to even mention my son's name. Originally, he said that Trayvon could have been his son and then he said that he could have been Trayvon. And that right there means a lot because people look at President Obama as a role model. To think he could identify with what happened with Trayvon, and that it could have happened to any kid. It could have happened to any person of color. For him to even mention that, it says a lot about his character. It also says a lot about him being aware about what's going on in this country because so many people are so disconnected from what's actually happening. He actually understands the fight, the struggle. Even though he's on another level, he understands the struggle of people of color.