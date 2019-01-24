BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells to feature stellar field

The top 75 ranked singles players on the men’s and women’s tennis tours were on the entry lists released on Wednesday for the BNP Paribas Open, to be played March 4-17 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Last year’s tournament awarded nearly $16 million in prize money. The men’s winner was Juan Martin Del Potro and the women’s event was won by Naomi Osaka, the first noteworthy victory on her climb up the rankings ladder.
In addition to Del Potro and Osaka, 10 former singles champions at the event are scheduled to play this year. They are five-time winner Roger Federer — runnerup last year — Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on the men’s side, and Simona Halep, Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Victoria Azarenka and Caroline Wozniacki on the women’s side.
Remaining spots in the draws will be filled by winners of the March 4-6 qualifying tournament, and by the top two American women and men with the most points in the Oracle Challenger Series. Wild card entrants also will be added.