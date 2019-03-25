Johnny Manziel isn’t happy Memphis fans were chanting his name during his AAF debut

“I don’t go out and round people up and say, ‘Will you guys go out and chant, “We want Johnny” all day?’” said Manziel, who was released by the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes last month. “To put that pressure on him and him have to go out there and deal with that and handle it the way he did was top-notch. I’m kind of sick of that a little bit. Let it play out.”