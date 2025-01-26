Rams’ Jared Verse earned respect from ‘hated fans’ in City of Brotherly Love

Eagles fans Ed Hurley, left, Mike Carter, Kevin Fitzpatrick and Joe Friel said they respected Jared Verse for trying to pump up the Rams and after the game showed respect to Eagle fans. “We gave it to him. After the game he showed respect and we showed respect. It’s all good.”

A week later, with their team on the verge of possibly playing in the Super Bowl, Philadelphia Eagles fans apparently have nothing but respect for Rams rookie Jared Verse.

Verse, the Rams’ boisterous edge rusher, riled the Eagles faithful before the NFC divisional round playoff game by saying he hated them and found them annoying. Verse subsequently embraced verbal abuse before and during a 28-22 defeat, in which he recorded two sacks. Verse said afterward that playing the role of villain hyped him up.

Before Sunday’s game between the Eagles and Washington Commanders, a Times reporter navigated Eagles tailgates outside Lincoln Financial Field to ask fans their before and after reactions to Verse, a finalist for NFL defensive rookie of the year.

“He was trying to do something to fire up his team,” said Mike Carter, wearing a No. 20 Eagles jersey. “I don’t know if it backfired or not, but he kind of came clean after the game and said that he enjoyed the atmosphere.

“He kind of knew what he was doing. He knew what he was going to get and we gave it to him. After the game he showed respect, and we showed respect. It’s all good.”

Joe Friel, a season ticket-holder since 1971, said Verse was a good player.

“I respect the guy for what he did,” Friel said. “I think he tried to get his team going.”

Eagles fans Jay Vignetti, left, and Tal Simms said Jared Verse should have used different words, but he earned fans’ respect by backing up his comments with good play. (Gary Klein / Los Angeles Times)

Said Kevin Fitzpatrick: “He kind of realized that we’re much nicer than everyone says, and we recognize when a guy is sticking up for his team.”

Down a row of gatherings, Tal Simms said he would have picked different words than Verse chose.

“I would probably say, ‘Hey, I’m not really crazy about playing in Philly,’ but he said what he said and I think it was more of an in-the-moment kind of thing.”

Jay Vignetti said that when Verse’s comments were displayed on the stadium video board, “‘it fuels us.”

Still, Verse impressed Simms and Vignetti.

“If you’re going to say something like that, come out and say it to our face and we’ll respect you a lot more — and he did,” Simms said.

Eagles fan Ted Holloway said he respects Jared Verse but he got the same treatment at Lincoln Financial Field as Santa Claus. (Gary Klein / Los Angeles Times)

As Ted Holloway leaned into the back of pickup, he said he gave Verse “a tiny bit” of respect because like Verse he’s a Florida State man.

“But he should know better than that,” Holloway said. “Ask everybody in the league: Before you play the Eagles, dude, do not talk trash because we’re going to make you eat those words.”

Holloway said he was in the stands for the game against the Rams. Verse got the same treatment Santa Claus received at halftime of an infamous 1968 game at Franklin Field.

“We threw snowballs at him,” Holloway said. “So he gets the same thing Santa gets.”