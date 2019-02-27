Johnny Manziel is cut from Montreal Alouettes and banned by the CFL

Johnny Manziel is out of work again.
The former Heisman Trophy winner whose NFL career fizzled after two seasons has been cut by the Montreal Alouettes, as directed by the Canadian Football League. In addition, the CFL has informed all its teams that it will not issue a contract for Manziel to play in the league again.
According to the CFL’s website, the former Texas A&M quarterback “contravened the agreement which made him eligible to play in the league.” No further information was given.
Upon approving a contract for Manziel in December 2017, the CFL said in a statement: “Mr. Manziel has been informed he must continue to meet a number of conditions in order to remain eligible. These conditions, while extensive and exacting, remain confidential.”
Allouettes general manager Kavis Reed said in a statement following Manziel’s release: “We are disappointed by this turn of events. Johnny was provided a great deal of support by our organization, in collaboration with the CFL, but he has been unable to abide by the terms of his agreement.
“We worked with the league and presented alternatives to Johnny, who was unwilling to proceed.”
Manziel was drafted 22nd overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2014. His two seasons with the Browns were more notable for his partying and off-field antics than football. He was 2-6 as a starter with seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions.
Allegations that Manziel assaulted his ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley in January 2016 were investigated by Dallas police. In December 2016, he reached an agreement with prosecutors to dismiss his domestic violence charge. Manziel said last year he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was taking medication for it.
He signed with the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2018 and was traded to Montreal a month into the season. He threw five touchdown passes with seven interceptions in eight starts with the Allouettes.