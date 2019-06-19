Lenny Dykstra says he searched nine hours in a dumpster for his $80,000 dentures

Lenny Dykstra can smile again, thanks to his own grit and determination.
And a guy named Sprinkles the Clown.
Dykstra said he spent nine hours last weekend digging through a dumpster behind a Jersey Mike’s Subs shop after accidentally leaving his $80,000 dentures at the Linden, N.J., restaurant.
“I thought the cops were going to arrest me for trespassing,” the eccentric former baseball star known as Nails told NJ Advance Media. “I wasn’t leaving my teeth there in the dumpster. No way was I leaving them.”
Uber driver Jonathan Grbac had never met Dykstra before the three-time all-star got into his car that night, but he was more than willing to lend a hand with the daunting (and disgusting) task.
“I’ve done a lot weirder stuff to help people,” said Grbac, who also just happens to be an independent professional wrestler who goes by the name Sprinkles the Clown.
Dykstra chronicled the all-night search with videos on Twitter, concluding with a triumphant one Sunday (warning: profanity and denture-spitting).
“Nails never fails,” he proclaimed while displaying all of his teeth in their proper place inside his mouth.