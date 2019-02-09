Letters: There's always next year for the Rams

Sometimes the best deals are the ones you don’t make. Kuz will be an All-Star, BI will be a 16-point-a-game player, if not the star projected when he was selected as the second pick in the draft, Hart is steady and will play in the league for years, and the Lakers can deal Zo for value. The Lakers have kept their powder dry and will have plenty of salary cap space to sign a superstar this summer or in 2020. Meanwhile, the Pelicans will have little or no leverage as time passes in trying to deal AD. Stay calm and carry on, Laker Nation.