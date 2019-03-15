Letters: Trojans definitely made errors of admission

Agreed, Swann needs to go. He has been a great Trojan over the years, but when major problems arise within the department, then the head guy has to fall. Probably all the fraud and deceit was kept secret from Swann, so it is a difficult to see Mr. Swann have to pay the price. On second thought, if Mr. Swann can prove that he was deceived by these underlings, then he deserves a chance to prove it. Sticking with coach Helton is not a reason to dismiss him.