Building a $1-million poker game for ‘Live at the Bike’

The lineup needed to be juicy enough to entice risk-adverse professional players and collegial enough to bring in deep-pocketed amateurs. Feldman assembled the seven players at the table, some considered the best in the city, others flown in from Las Vegas: Adelstein, a man described on another show as “the kingpin” of high-stakes poker in Los Angeles; Berkey, the volatile pro from Las Vegas; Prahlad Friedman, a fixture of ESPN’s poker coverage in the 2000s; Art Papazyn, the reigning World Poker Tour player of the year; Nick Vertucci, an Orange County real estate investor who played often on the stream; Andy Tsai, another regular; and Ralph Wong, a former basketball analyst turned cryptocurrency investor.