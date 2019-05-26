Liz Cambage wanted to join Sparks, but she’s happy to land in Las Vegas

“I love Vegas,” Cambage said. “I think it’s so funny that my first weekend here was EDC. I had so many friends in town and friends I don’t normally get to see because they travel so much for music so it was nice to have that be my first weekend. Since then it’s been work, work, work, but I got a lot of deejay friends that come to town and it’s nice to be here. The food and nightlife is great. I haven’t spent too much time on the Strip. I’ve been hanging out off the Strip, getting my vegan food but I’ve been really happy here.”