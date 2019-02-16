Matt Kuchar apologizes for comments and payment to fill-in caddie and will make amends

Golf.com’s Michael Bamberger broke the story last month, and subsequently reported that Ortiz traded emails with Kuchar’s agent, Mark Steinberg, writing: “I am a humble man, who takes care of his family, and works hard. I am reaching out to you to see if you can facilitate me receiving a fair amount for my help with Matt winning $1,296,000. I am not looking to disparage Matt or give him a bad name. Fair is fair, and I feel like I was taken advantage of by placing my trust in Matt.”