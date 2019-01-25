NHL's young All-Stars will showcase the league's uptempo style of play

Being chosen to represent the team at the NHL All-Star weekend brought back Gibson’s grin. He deserves to have some fun, and that’s what the skills contests on Friday will be. Same for the division-based, three-on-three mini tournament that will be played on Saturday at SAP Center. There won’t be any hitting and defense will be notably absent — kind of like most Ducks games recently, so Gibson should feel comfortable. In any case, the timing of the festivities is just right to revive his spirits. “Definitely,” he said during Thursday’s media day event. “As far as our team, I think it’s definitely a good time to have a break.”