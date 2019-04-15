Nipsey Hussle deserves Staples Center banner just as much as Taylor Swift

Swift was born in Pennsylvania and resides in New York and Nashville. She hasn’t performed at Staples Center since her banner was unveiled in 2015. There are multiple online petitions to have it removed but I’m more concerned with the arena actually honoring an artist who represents Los Angeles if they’re going to recognize individuals outside of the Lakers, Kings, Sparks and Clippers. Hussle may not have sold out Staples Center 16 times but no one embodies the spirit of Los Angeles more and his memorial will forever be remembered as one of the most emotional events the arena has ever hosted. It was bigger than a cookie-cutter concert duplicated in cities around the world. It was a celebration of the city and one if its favorite sons.